KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Leader of Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Tuesday called for putting the name of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the Exit Control List (ECL) to thwart his any attempt to proceed abroad.

A change in Sindh was inevitable as the days of Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) 'corrupt rulers' were numbered who were allegedly amassing wealth by ruthlessly looting the public money, he said while addressing to a press conference here in the Sindh Assembly.

Haleem Sheikh alleged that Murad Ali Shah was making money through drug pushers and police officials, who were directly involved in the 'lucrative business' of narcotics. As he was expecting his removal from the post, he wanted to earn more money by hook or by crook and then settle down in Canada, he added.

The PTI leader claimed that enough money was being generated from the narcotics business in the province, being supervised by a cell set up at the Chief Minister's House.

He alleged that the crime rate had also increased across the province, while the police officials instead of maintaining the law and order situation, were busy in drugs trade.

Jamshoro, the home district of Sindh chief minister, had become a safe heaven for the drug-peddlers due to official patronage, he claimed.

He said Murad Ali Shah would not contest the next general election, and his name should be included in the ECL to bar him from leaving for Canada after leaving the office.

" I bet that if Mr Murad stays here till 2023, I will not take part in the next general elections," he vowed.

The PTI leader alleged that the Sindh chief minister was involved in massive scams, and he would be hopefully convicted by the courts for his corruption in a number of mega projects.

Haleem Sheikh said all those officials, who were involved in corrupt practices, would be transferred from Sindh to other provinces.

They would not allow anyone to obey the illegal orders of PPP leaders to allegedly make money for themselves and for their patrons, he added.

He said all the Federal Government institutions had been directed to carry out relief work in every part of the province. Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit all the districts to address public gatherings and have first hand account of the people's problems.

Haleem Sheikh alleged that thousands of PPP leaders and activists purchased weapons after issuance of licences by the Sindh government, and they could create serious law and order situation in the province to divert the attention of people from the core problems.

He alleged that the coronavirus cases were on the rise in the province, while vaccine was being sold out illegally in the markets Karachi, Larkana and other districts.

The Federal Government had provided around 70 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the provincial government, he added.

The PTI leader said after Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim, more notable politicians would join the PTI in the coming days.

He claimed that the PPP rulers spent the looted public money during the Azad Jammu & Kashmir elections to buy votes. The PPP leadership disbursed Rs 50 million each to every party candidate in the AJK for the purpose, he alleged.

They were also illegally using the government aircraft for personal trips, he added. Chuadhry Yasin, who won two seats, would be arrested on the charges of murdering a PTI worker, and he might be de-seated, thus reducing the PPP's seats from eleven to nine, he added.

He also criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz and others for crying foul after being rejected by the AJK people in the polls.