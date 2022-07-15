Hamza Khan Nasir condemns martyrdom of Lt Col Laeeq

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Quetta District Senior Vice President Hamza Khan Nasir strongly condemned the martyrdom of Pakistan Army Officer Lieutenant Colonel Laeeq after the officer's abduction

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Quetta District Senior Vice President Hamza Khan Nasir strongly condemned the martyrdom of Pakistan Army Officer Lieutenant Colonel Laeeq after the officer's abduction.

In a statement issued here, he said that anti-national elements were targeting innocent people to please their foreign masters saying that they could never succeed in their nefarious goals.

He said that kidnapping and martyrdom of a guest from Ziarat was a step contrary to Pashtun and Baloch traditions which the people of Balochistan would not accept under any circumstances.

The terrorists, he said, wanted to sabotage the peace in Balochistan by carrying out such incidents but the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC), police and other law enforcement agencies did not allow such elements to succeed in their evil intentions.

Expressing condolences to the family of the martyred officer, he demanded the government to arrest the terrorists involved in the incident and bring them to justice soon.