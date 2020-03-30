Hangu Police foiled attempt of smuggling, two arrested

The Hangu Police Monday foiled an attempt of smuggling hashish to down country and arrest two alleged smugglers with weapons during a Naka Bandi in the jurisdiction of City Police Station near Chamba Gul area

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Hangu Police Monday foiled an attempt of smuggling hashish to down country and arrest two alleged smugglers with weapons during a Naka Bandi in the jurisdiction of City Police Station near Chamba Gul area.

According to detail, a police check point was established near Chamba Gul area on a tip-off regarding attempting of smuggling hashish.

DSP City Hafiz Nazir along with SHO City Shah Duran Khan with police party intercepted two suspected persons and when on search recovered one pistol, 25 cartages and 455 grams of hashish from their possession.

The alleged smugglers were identified as Haider Khan s/o Umar Khan of Chamba Gul area along with another armed man and shifted them to City Police Station for further probe.

A case has also been registered against two arrested persons.