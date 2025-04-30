Hanif Abbasi, ICCI delegation discuss initiatives for modernization of Pakistan Railways

Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, on Wednesday held an important meeting with the delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to discuss various initiatives for the development and modernization of Pakistan Railways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, on Wednesday held an important meeting with the delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to discuss various initiatives for the development and modernization of Pakistan Railways.

The minister was briefed by the DS Rawalpindi regarding the assets of the Railways in Rawalpindi, and highlighted various strategic initiatives aimed at the growth and modernization of Pakistan Railways, said a press release.

Pakistan Railways has entered into a significant partnership agreement with the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, under which the dry port of Railways will be outsourced to the Chamber. The purpose of this agreement is not only to create business development opportunities but also to contribute to the national revenue.

Hanif Abbasi, has approved the Freight Train project, which will reduce the delivery time for goods between Karachi and Rawalpindi to less than 4 days. This initiative aims to alleviate the growing burden on roads and provide better transportation facilities for the public.

He stated, “In just 1.5 years, we have achieved what was not done in the last 20 years.

We are utilizing our resources in the best possible way to guide Pakistan Railways towards a new and powerful path.” The Freight Train project will not only increase Pakistan Railways’ revenue but will also accelerate the country’s economic growth.

Furthermore, Minister for Railways announced that roadshows will be held across all divisions of Pakistan Railways. He has instructed all Divisional Superintendents (DS) to meet with their respective Chambers of Commerce to establish strong collaborations and work together for mutual benefit. “Together, we will enhance the future of Pakistan Railways and open new doors for partnerships.”

Additionally, Hanif Abbasi announced a contract for the cleaning of three stations in Rawalpindi with RWMC at affordable rates. He emphasized, “Cleanliness is half of faith, and providing the best travel facilities to our passengers is our Primary duty.” He further stated, “We are building a legacy here that will be a valuable gift for future generations.”

He concluded by saying, “This is the moment when we are fulfilling our responsibilities in the right manner and marking a new beginning for the future of Pakistan Railways.”