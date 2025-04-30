VC inaugurates free internet facility for students residing at hostels

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh Professor Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati inaugurated a free internet service for students residing in hostels on Wednesday, fulfilling a promise made to them a month earlier.

The inauguration ceremony was organized by Provost Hostels Dr Pasand Ali Khoso in front of the Central Canteen, where the Vice-Chancellor formally launched the service by cutting a ribbon and connecting the internet with a single click on a laptop.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Khoumbati said that access to the internet was no longer a luxury but a necessity for students in this digital era. “I am pleased to announce that our hostels now have uninterrupted, high-speed internet that will support students in their academic and research activities,” he said.

He added that the initiative was aimed at improving the quality of academic life on campus. “This facility will help students access online journals, attend virtual lectures, prepare assignments and stay connected with the global academic community,” he said.

Highlighting further benefits, the Vice-Chancellor emphasized that the service will bridge the digital divide for underprivileged students and it will encourage a culture of self-learning and research.

The Vice-Chancellor further said that students will be able to participate in online courses and certification programs and the service will facilitate timely communication between students and faculty.

“Access to updated information will aid in exam preparation and career planning. The internet facility will allow students to remain informed about university notices and academic resources”, he said.

Dr Khoumbati reaffirmed the university administration’s commitment to student welfare and assured that more facilities would be introduced soon to uplift the academic infrastructure.

Professor Umeed Ali Rind, Professor Shahid Hussain Larik, Tasleem Mirza, Dr Muhammad Younis Leghari, Dr Kamran Dahri, Abdul Hameed Mahesar and a large number of faculty, staff, and students were present on the occasion who appreciated the initiative.