Murder accused gets capital punishment

The district and sessions court has sentenced a man to death after finding him guilty of murdering his father-in-law, here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The district and sessions court has sentenced a man to death after finding him guilty of murdering his father-in-law, here on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute at Jhok Veins area of Alpa police station. The victim's daughter, Fizza Riaz, had left her husband Sanwal Khan Niazi and taken refuge at her father's home. When Sanwal attempted to bring her back, an argument ensued with Riaz Niazi, who refused to let his daughter return.

Enraged, Sanwal attacked his father-in-law with a knife, fatally stabbing him in the neck.

The police registered FIR No 1312/23 under Section 302 against the accused and started the investigations into the incident.

The court not only sentenced Sanwal Khan Niazi to death but also ordered him to pay Rs one million in compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased. The accused would have to face another six month imprisonment in case of default in paying the compensation amount.