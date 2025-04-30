Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates Regional Office at D.G. Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman), Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has formally inaugurated the Regional Office at Dera Ghazi Khan here on Wednesday, which brings the number of Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Regional Offices to 26 in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the Wafaqi Mohtasib expressed the resolve that the efforts would continue for prompt disposal of public complaints and dispensing administrative justice to the people of far flung and backward areas, said a press release.

He urged the government officials to ensure speedy resolution of public complaints closer to the doorsteps of the people.

He said that there was a continuous increase in the redressal of public complaints since 2024, which reflects the trust and the confidence the general public has in the viability of this institution.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib further added that efforts have been made to expand outreach and accessibility of the institution during the last couple of months as new regional offices have been established at Muzaffarabad (AJ&K), Gilgat Baltistan, Mirpur Khas (Sindh) and Sahiwal (Punjab) to facilitate the public.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by a large number of the local heads of the Federal Government agencies apart from civil society members and the media.

Later, talking to the media representatives, the Wafaqi Mohtasib informed that more than 226,372 complaints have been received last year, out of which 223,198 have been resolved satisfactorily. The implementation rate also stood at an impressive 92.31 percent.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib further informed that 126 Khuli Katcheries have been held during the outgoing year and 171 visits were undertaken to the remote and far-flung areas for dispensing quick administrative justice in addition to the 79 Inspection Visits under the OCR programme intended for improving the service delivery operations of the various federal government agencies.

He said that our Investigating Officers held Khuli Katcheries at the remote and far off places with a view to dispensing administrative justice on the spot. "Due to the untiring efforts of the officers and our staff members and owing to the initiatives like the Informal Resolution of Disputes (IRD), the general public have been benefitted and their complaints being addressed in large numbers."

Similarly, the complaints relating to the Children and Overseas Pakistanis have also been taken care of since there are separate Grievance Commissioners for Children and Overseas Pakistanis, working in the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Office.