Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates Laptop Scheme Phase-I after 8 years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif relaunched the Laptop Scheme in Punjab after a gap of eight years, inaugurating Phase-I of the program during a vibrant ceremony at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore.

The initiative aims to empower students with advanced digital tools, as beneficiaries will now receive 13th-generation Core i7 laptops for the first time.

CM Maryam Nawaz also formally launched Phase-II of the Honhaar Scholarship Program, under which 20,000 scholarships will be awarded to students enrolled in 2 to 5-year academic programs, specifically from 3rd to 8th semester.

In her continued commitment to nationwide inclusion, the CM directed the launch of a special laptop scheme for 5,000 students from other provinces, including Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The scheme’s e-portal has been opened for applications across these regions.

Breakdown of laptop allocations includes: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3,136 students, Balochistan 938 students, Azad Jammu & Kashmir 517 students, Gilgit Baltistan 410 students.

In Lahore Division alone, scholarships worth over Rs. 120 million will benefit 3,121 students from 27 government colleges, 6 medical colleges, and various public universities.

Additionally, 14,000 laptops have been distributed among students from 13 government universities, 6 medical colleges, and 27 higher education institutions.

At the ceremony, a smartly turned-out contingent of Punjab Police presented a guard of honour to students, while a female contingent from Queen Mary College presented a ceremonial guard of honour to the Chief Minister, who warmly acknowledged them.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif actively engaged with students, choosing to sit among them during the ceremony, responding to their welcoming slogans and waving to the enthusiastic crowd. A special documentary on the laptop and scholarship programs was screened, followed by patriotic performances including ‘Sohni Dharti’, which the Chief Minister herself joined in singing, creating a memorable and emotional moment.

“When the youth of Pakistan pray for its unity and integrity, this land will always remain strong and prosperous by the grace of Allah Almighty,” the CM said.

Students Hania and Rabia from UET presented portraits of Mohtarma Kulsoom Nawaz to the Chief Minister. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif personally handed over laptops and scholarship cheques, and later mingled with the students, taking selfies and chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” in unison with them.