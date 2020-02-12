Hashish, opium recovered, two arrested in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

Excise Intelligence Bureau Wednesday recovered fifteen kilogram hashish from a car and arrested the smuggler during searching of vehicles on University Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Excise Intelligence Bureau Wednesday recovered fifteen kilogram hashish from a car and arrested the smuggler during searching of vehicles on University Road.

According to Excise Intelligence the recovery was made from secret compartments of a car that was en route to down country from Jamrud.

The smuggler identified as Izat Khan was also arrested on the spot.

Case has been registered against the accused under control of narcotics substance act and investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, City Police foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling by recovering three kilogram opium from a car in the limits of Sarband Police Station. Police also arrested the smuggler identified as Wilayat of Bara Khyber district.