Hashoo Foundation holds convention on early education, childhood development

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Hashoo Foundation on Wednesday held a stakeholder convention in Upper Dir under its Education Quality Improvement Project funded by USAID focused on education and childhood development.

The convention was aimed to bring together educators, administrators, parents, civil society organizations, religious leaders, government officials and community leaders, a news release said.

This provided a platform to highlight the importance of early education and foster meaningful discussions on how to enhance educational opportunities for young learners, specifically out of school children.

Deputy Commissioner Gohar Zaman, Congratulated Hashoo Foundation on this very important initiative and bringing together all stakeholders to highlight the importance of early education and ensuring meaningful participation of students in the process of development.

He highlighted the Government's role in ensuring quality education and childhood development.

Country Director Hashoo Foundation Ayesha Khan said, "By bringing together diverse stakeholders, we aim to foster dialogue, share knowledge, and inspire collective action to ensure that every child receives a high-quality education that prepares them for a successful future."The participants emphasized on the need for sustained collaboration, evidence-based policies, and equitable educational resource distribution to ensure no child is left behind.