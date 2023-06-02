Hashoo Foundation, INU inks MoU to strengthen academia-industry linkages

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ):The Hashoo Foundation in order to foster academia-industry linkages and strengthen the concept of using knowledge as a resource, has signed an MoU with Iqra National University (INU).

"Through this partnership both organizations will be working closely to benefit students, enhancing their professional skills and knowledge," said a news release issued here on Friday.

Country Director of Hashoo Foundation, Ayesha Khan, and Vice Chancellor(VC) of Iqra National University Prof. Dr Shah Jahan signed the agreement in the presence of senior officials from both organizations.

Ayesha Khan said, "We believe in the power of learning and using knowledge to produce actionable input for the betterment of individuals and communities.

Hashoo Foundation has always impacted the lives of youth by providing them with opportunities for capacity building, career development, and education." "The more organizations collaborate for youth development, the greater outreach and impact for national sustainable development priorities can be achieved," she added.

Prof. Dr Shah Jahan said that this partnership would help students in capacity building, hands-on training, and capacity building.

"They will get to understand the trends and requirements of the industry and upscale their skill set and knowledge."On the other hand, Hashoo Foundation will get to benefit from the vibrant energies, commitment, and contemporary knowledge of the students," he added.