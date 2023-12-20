Open Menu

Hassan Niazi Decides To Contest Upcoming Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 20, 2023 | 02:55 PM

The decision comes as his mother files a petition in the Lahore High Court, seeking approval for his nomination papers while alleging bias against both the federal and Punjab governments, as well as commanding officers.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2023) In a significant development, Hassan Niazi, a prominent figure in Tehreek-e-Insaf, has officially declared his intention to participate in the upcoming general elections.

The decision came as his mother filed a petition in the Lahore High Court, seeking approval for his nomination papers while alleging bias against both the Federal and Punjab governments, as well as commanding officers.

The petition argued that, with the Election Commission having announced the election schedule, Hassan Niazi remains eligible, having neither faced disqualification nor conviction; he is presently in custody.

The legal plea urged the court to grant permission for the completion of Hassan Niazi's nomination paper submission process.

It further proposes a meeting between the court commissioner and Hassan Niazi to facilitate the verification or rejection of the nomination papers.

This move sets the stage for a potentially dynamic political scenario, with Hassan Niazi's candidacy poised to shape the unfolding electoral landscape.

