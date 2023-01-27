UrduPoint.com

Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Gets International Organization For Standardization (ISO) Certification

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) has been issued an International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Certificate over provision of standard health services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) has been issued an International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Certificate over provision of standard health services.

According to the hospital spokesman, the certification was granted after a complete audit process.

The Patient Facilitation Centre, wherein patients are provided admission in the hospital, has been declared the best facility of the hospital.

The Medical Director of the hospital has appreciated the efforts to ensure quality on part of the medical and administration departments.

A team of the ISO was on a two-day visit to Peshawar, beside several visits in the recent past.

More Stories From Pakistan

