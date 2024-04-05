Hazara Motorway remains closed for two hours for electricity transmission maintenance

Due to scheduled maintenance work on the main transmission line stretching from Shah Maqsood to Havelian Hazara Motorway segment remained closed on Friday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

During this period, travelers heading from Islamabad towards Mansehra were directed to utilize the Karakoram Highway (N-35) via the Shah Maqsood interchange.

Similarly, those journeying from Mansehra towards Islamabad and Peshawar were instructed to take the Karakoram Highway (N-35) using the Havelian interchange.