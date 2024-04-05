Open Menu

Hazara Motorway Remains Closed For Two Hours For Electricity Transmission Maintenance

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 07:43 PM

Hazara Motorway remains closed for two hours for electricity transmission maintenance

Due to scheduled maintenance work on the main transmission line stretching from Shah Maqsood to Havelian Hazara Motorway segment remained closed on Friday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Due to scheduled maintenance work on the main transmission line stretching from Shah Maqsood to Havelian Hazara Motorway segment remained closed on Friday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

During this period, travelers heading from Islamabad towards Mansehra were directed to utilize the Karakoram Highway (N-35) via the Shah Maqsood interchange.

Similarly, those journeying from Mansehra towards Islamabad and Peshawar were instructed to take the Karakoram Highway (N-35) using the Havelian interchange.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Motorway Mansehra Havelian From

Recent Stories

Second phase of Hajj training to start from April ..

Second phase of Hajj training to start from April 15

13 minutes ago
 DIG Larkana takes notice of murder

DIG Larkana takes notice of murder

13 minutes ago
 Taiwan rescuers free nine from cave after quake

Taiwan rescuers free nine from cave after quake

13 minutes ago
 Wall Street shrugs off strong jobs data

Wall Street shrugs off strong jobs data

13 minutes ago
 IG Police Balochistan inaugurates School of Invest ..

IG Police Balochistan inaugurates School of Investigation, Police firing Range

13 minutes ago
 2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat- ..

2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat-ul-Wida, Youm Ul Quds

26 minutes ago
Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency

Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency

25 minutes ago
 472 profiteers arrested during crackdown

472 profiteers arrested during crackdown

26 minutes ago
 Practical steps to be taken for media houses, work ..

Practical steps to be taken for media houses, workers' welfare: Tarar

28 minutes ago
 77 ASIs, 36 SIs promoted in Sargodha

77 ASIs, 36 SIs promoted in Sargodha

37 minutes ago
 MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief to Gaza's Families ..

MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief to Gaza's Families in Need

46 minutes ago
 Emergency control rooms to ensure best health serv ..

Emergency control rooms to ensure best health services in KP during Eid

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan