Hazara Motorway Remains Closed For Two Hours For Electricity Transmission Maintenance
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 07:43 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Due to scheduled maintenance work on the main transmission line stretching from Shah Maqsood to Havelian Hazara Motorway segment remained closed on Friday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
During this period, travelers heading from Islamabad towards Mansehra were directed to utilize the Karakoram Highway (N-35) via the Shah Maqsood interchange.
Similarly, those journeying from Mansehra towards Islamabad and Peshawar were instructed to take the Karakoram Highway (N-35) using the Havelian interchange.
