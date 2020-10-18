Hazara police first time conducts test and interview for the selection of Moharrar

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :To change the police culture Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Saturday conducted first time written test and interview to select educated and well-mannered police Moharrar.

The test was organized at all district headquarters of Hazara division under the supervision of senior police officers where for 56 police stations 117 candidates including 5 female appeared for the post of Moharrar and 175 candidates for Maddad Moharrar post.

DIG Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman said that Moharrar is the back bone of police station, their education, good conduct and manners help people to provide them justice, it also boosts the police mora.

He further said that to bring the change in police culture these tests and interviews were the need of the time, we have conducted written test and interview in all over Hazara division and soon the successful candidates would be deployed in their respective districts.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman disclosed that soon masses would see a positive change in police culture of Hazara division and we would continue selection process of Moharrar and Maddad Morarrad according to merit and through test interview, this procedure would also provide a chance to educated, well-mannered and cultured youth to joint police and change its fac.

According to the breakup of the statistics in district Haripur 20 candidates appeared for the post of Moharrar and 24 for Maddad Moharrar, 35 candidates appeared from district Abbottabad including 2 female for Moharrar and 63 for Maddad Moharrar, from district Manshera 22 policemen appeared including 3 female candidates for Moharrar and 28 for Maddad Moharrar, from district Battagram 10 for Moharrar and 13 for Maddad Moharrar.

Similarly from district Torghar 18 candidates have appeared for Moharrar and 38 for Maddad Moharrar, from district Lower Kohistan 5 policemen appeared for Moharra, 11 candidates from Upper Kohistan district appeared and 11 for Maddad Moharrar, from district Kohali Palis 1candidate for Moharrar and 3 for Maddad Moharrar appeared.

