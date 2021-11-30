UrduPoint.com

HCSTSI President Expresses Dismay Over Civic Bodies Performance

Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:54 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has expressed dismay over the performance of the civic bodies adding that the provincial government had left the historical city of Hyderabad abandoned.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said that the garbage heaps and sewage due to choked drain lines at almost all leading roads and streets particularly in areas of Fakir Jo Pir, Cloth Market, Memon Hospital, Timber Market, Phuleli and Station Road brought the civic activities of the citizens particularly business community miserable.

He castigated the dual standard role of Sindh government adding that at the one hand the provincial government has been engaged in making complaints on daily basis for not receiving funds from the Federal government after passage of 18th Amendment while the other hand it reluctant to release grants to local government bodies to bring the people out from miseries and mental torture because of poor health and sanitation conditions.

He called upon Sindh Chief Minister, Sindh Local Government Minister, Administrator HMC, Director General HDA and Managing Director WASA to provide relief to the citizens particularly the small traders and shopkeepers of Hyderabad by lifting garbage dumps and improving sewerage system.

