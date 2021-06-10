UrduPoint.com
HCSTSI Welcomes HITMS Establishment Bill Passed By National Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:51 PM

HCSTSI welcomes HITMS establishment bill passed by National Assembly

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi has welcomed the passage of bill for establishment of Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences from National Assembly.

In a statement here on Thursday, he highly praised the efforts of MNA Eng: Sabir Hussain Kaimkhani who tabled the bill for the larger interests of the citizens of Hyderabad adding that with establishment of the institute, the male and female students of Hyderabad could get technical education at their doorsteps.

Besides, the students from all over the country particularly Sindh province would also get facility of obtaining technical degree from this institute, he added.

The President HCSTSI also thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and Members National Assembly particularly those who belonged to Hyderabad for considering and accepting this genuine demand of the people of Hyderabad.

