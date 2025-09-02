Head Muhammad Wala Bridge Closed Due To High Flood In River Chenab
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 10:50 AM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Head Muhammad Wala bridge has been closed for all kinds of traffic due to exceptionally high flood levels in River Chenab,here on Tuesday.
According to a police spokesperson,the bridge was shutdown as a precautionary measure in view of the extremely high flood situation.
Citizens have been advised to use the Chenab bridge as an alternative route for traveling towards Multan.
Police personnel along with officials of other concerned departments have been deployed at the site to ensure safety and regulate movement.
It may be mentioned that a breaching point has also been established at Head Muhammad Wala to manage the flow of floodwater.
