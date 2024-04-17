Health minister announces automation plans for PHOTA

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced plans to automate the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) during the 28th meeting of its monitoring authority.

He was chairing the meeting held at the Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department here on Wednesday.

He said that the government aims to enhance PHOTA's capacity and combat illegal organ transplantation activities. The meeting also saw approval for the minutes of the previous session, the annual Calendar, and the formation of various committees. Additionally, PHOTA offices will be opened in Sialkot and Bahawalpur for public convenience.

The meeting commenced with prayers for the mother of Dean Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, Dr. Faisal Saud Dar. Monitoring authority members, including officials from various departments and medical associations, attended the session.