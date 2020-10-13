Health minister approves appointment of new task force of PMHA

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has approved the appointment of the new task force of the Punjab Mental Health Authority (PMHA) and directed the authority to expand services of mental health to the community level

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has approved the appointment of the new task force of the Punjab Mental Health Authority (PMHA) and directed the authority to expand services of mental health to the community level.

Chairing the third meeting of the Punjab Mental Health Authority at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department here on Tuesday, she said that the registration of patients suffering from mental illnesses was a key milestone and the offices of board of Visitors must be set up at divisional level.

The minister said that there was a dire need to create awareness in society about mental illnesses and their treatment.

She added that a separate helpline for information and registration would be set up. She said the Punjab Mental Health Authority Act would be revised. She said Clinical Psychologist must included in the Board of Visitors. Dr Yasmin added the capacity and performance of Punjab Mental Health Authority was being increased.

Present in the meeting were Additional Secretary (Technical) SHME Department Dr. Salman Shahid, Additional Secretary PSH, Executive Director Punjab Institute of Mental Health Dr. Ashraf, Dr. Altaf, Professor Javed Chaudhry, Dr. Rajina whereas Dr. Sara and Dr. Roohi attended via video link. Dr. Ashraf presented the agenda items of the meeting.