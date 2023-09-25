Open Menu

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 05:59 PM

Health minister attends seminar, stresses research work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2023) :Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram participated as the chief guest in a seminar, organised in connection with the World Pharmacists' Day celebrations, at a local hotel, and stressed research in all health fields for provision of better treatment facilities to patients.


A large number of pharmacists participated in the seminar. The minister said that pharmacists play a crucial and important role in the health system of any country. "Our young pharmacists should do research, as the future of pharmacists in the whole world including Pakistan is very bright.

Only modern research is solution to protect the people of Pakistan from dangerous diseases, he said and added that misuse of medicines in many countries of the world was still the third major cause of death of patients.


Dr.

Javed Akram said that special attention was being paid to quality research in medical schools of Punjab. Pakistan is going to become the third largest country in the world by 2045 in terms of population.

"We have to provide better health facilities to the people of Pakistan at the same rate. To lay the foundation of a healthy society, all stakeholders of the health system should play their role.

According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, we are trying to provide better health facilities to the people," he added.
The health minister congratulated the administration for organising the seminar on the occasion of World Pharmacists Day and also distributed commemorative shields among guests at the end of the seminar.

