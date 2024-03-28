Open Menu

Health Minister Handovers Emergency Medicine Supplies To Hospitals In 17 Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah handed over the first batch of emergency medicines worth 2.9 billion rupees to district health officers and hospitals in 17 districts of the province, including former FATA.

He handed over these medicines while visiting Provincial Ware House of the Health Department, accompanied by Director-General Health Dr. Shaukat Ali, Additional DG Administration Dr. Siraj, Director Public Health Dr. Irshad Roghani, and DHOs from various districts.

Speaking to the media Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah told that emergency medicines have been dispatched for all hospitals across the province, totalling 17 districts.

A total of 47 different types of emergency medicines have been included in this essential supply.

The Health Minister highlighted that the shortage of essential medicines was a significant challenge for the new government, as hospitals had been facing shortages for the past six months.

He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for ensuring the provision of medicines on priority basis.

Approximately three billion rupees have been released for medicines, ensuring their availability for patients in hospitals; otherwise, hospitals would not benefit from such funds.

Responding to a question, the Health Minister acknowledged that hospitals have been historically plagued by crises in the caretaker government. The biggest and first challenge for the health department is being addressed today. He assured the public that this supply chain will not be interrupted. Currently, medicines are being dispatched for three months, and the next batch of medicines will be sent immediately after the budget. These medicines will be available in all district and tehsil hospitals, including basic health units.

Speaking to media representatives, the Health Minister stated that preparations are underway for timely procurement of medicines. Sixteen percent of the provincial budget will be allocated for health. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is focused on health and education. Efforts are being made to bring all medical equipment to a single warehouse, from where hospitals will be supplied according to their needs.

