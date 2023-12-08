Health minister takes action against unregulated beauty products

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2023 | 06:01 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir has issued directions for curbing the unregistered beauty products including creams, injections, and tablets.

A crackdown on undocumented individuals administering beauty injections and unregistered beauty parlours has been ordered, with no leniency for those posing health risks under the guise of beauty.

At a conference of secretaries of district drug control boards, held on Friday, Dr. Nasir emphasised that only qualified skincare specialists and surgeons were permitted to administer beauty injections, and strict actions would be taken against unauthorised injections.

Furthermore, the legal status of all beauty parlours in the province would be verified, and they were required to operate in accordance with the health principles. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would be developed in consultation with the Health Commission to ensure compliance.

The minister highlighted the dangers of non-standard beauty creams, linking them to complex diseases, including cancer. Stringent policies would be implemented to address non-standard cosmetics, beauty creams, and injections. SOPs are also mandated for production of cosmetic creams, and licences would be issued to manufacturers.

In a bid to prioritise the public health, mandatory hepatitis screening for all beauty parlours and salon employees had been enforced. Dr. Nasir stressed the importance of transparent procurement of standard medications for hospitals, with district quality control board secretaries overseeing the process. Additional measures are underway to enhance preparedness in warehouses for safe storage of medicines.

Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, DG Drugs Control Muhammad Sohail, and other key officials were present at the conference.

