Heavy rains killed six, villages submerged: three dams, link roads swept away in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The intense rainy spell has once again wreaked havoc in Balochistan as flash-floods in Qila Abdullah and several other areas have killed as many as six people and inundated number of villages last night.

According to PDMA, the number of rain-related deaths has reached 182 in the province and several villages have submerged in floodwaters. Three dams have washed away and many link roads have been destroyed in Qila Abdullah. The train service between Chaman and Quetta has also been affected due to floodwater in the area. Scores of cattle head have perished and crops and orchards ruined. The traffic between Quetta and Karachi was also suspended as the linking highway had been damaged in different areas of Lasbela district.

According to Commissioner Kalat Division Dawood Khilji, the recently established alternate route at Landa area of Uthal on National Highway was washed away by flood on Friday.

He appealed to the public to avoid traveling on the Quetta-Karachi highway.

The PDMA rescue teams are present in the area and are providing rescue services to people stranded in the flood-hit areas.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qadoos Bizenjo expressed his grave concern over massive damage to Qila Abdullah, Chaman, Lasbela and Muslim Bagh due to heavy rains. He contacted the public representatives and district administration officials of the flood-ravaged areas directing them to visit the affected areas and provide all-possible help to the affectees.

In a statement, the chief minister directed the immediate rescue of the people trapped in flood water.

The Met department on Friday forecast thunderstorms with a few "heavy" to "very heavy" rainfalls and occasional strong winds in several parts of Balochistan in the next two days.