UrduPoint.com

HEELA Peace Festival To Be Held On Dec 25 At Lok Virsa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 12:35 PM

HEELA Peace Festival to be held on Dec 25 at Lok Virsa

A day-long "HEELA Peace Festival" would be held at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage -Lok Virsa on December 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :A day-long "HEELA Peace Festival" would be held at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage -Lok Virsa on December 25.

Heela Institute of Research and Development was organizing the festival aiming to celebrate the art, music and literature of the people of Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan, said a press release issued here.

The festival includes, book inauguration of collected peace poetry, documentary screening on music and creative expression, Pashto poetry recitation (Mushaira), live music performance and panel discussion with poets and musicians. The book inauguration with scholarly overview of the collected poetry will be followed by poetry recitation by the contemporary poets of the region.

HEELA Institute supported musicians to produce music celebrating the culture of peace and harmony.

Veteran singer Abdul Rahman Darpapkel would perform who faced a lot of hardships during unrest in the region. Young and popular singers Shaukat Aziz and Maqsood Maseed will be performing during the concert.

HEELA Institute aims to promote and sustain peace by advocating for and supporting art, cultural and literary activities to initiate dialogue and discourse to create, preserve and promote a culture of tolerance, peace and harmony.

Related Topics

Bannu Music Shaukat Aziz Young Dera Ismail Khan December

Recent Stories

Mongolia adds 188 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia adds 188 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 16 coronavirus patients under treatment at KTH: Sp ..

16 coronavirus patients under treatment at KTH: Spokesman

3 minutes ago
 Japan to offer free HPV vaccines to women missing ..

Japan to offer free HPV vaccines to women missing jabs

3 minutes ago
 26 punished for COVID-19 resurgence in China's Xi' ..

26 punished for COVID-19 resurgence in China's Xi'an

3 minutes ago
 Sania surprises fans with her new look

Sania surprises fans with her new look

31 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Refuse Contacts With Kiev But Not on Do ..

Moscow Not Refuse Contacts With Kiev But Not on Donbas - Russian Diplomat

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.