Helpline Center Inaugurated At Commissionerate For Afghan Refugees

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:41 PM

Commissioner Headquarters for Afghan Refugees Islamabad Faridullah Jan and Head of Development Cooperation (HDC) German Embassy Islamabad Marion Pfennigs Monday inaugurated a Conference Hall and a Helpline at the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Headquarters for Afghan Refugees Islamabad Faridullah Jan and Head of Development Cooperation (HDC) German Embassy Islamabad Marion Pfennigs Monday inaugurated a Conference Hall and a Helpline at the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees.

The helpline has been established with the support of German Government through GIZ for quick and effective resolution of the problems faced by both the Refugees as well as the Pakistani host community.

Commissioner Afghan Refugees Muhammad Abbas Khan and Principal Advisor SSARC, GIZ Heidi Hermann were also present on the occasion.

Moreover, a conference hall has also been refurbished and equipped in car KP building which will serve as a resource and community center for both Afghan Refugee and Host Community.

The center will be used for multiple activities including capacity building courses, cultural and social activities and so on.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Headquarters Faridullah Jan applauded the assistance of the German government and GIZ for supporting the Government of Pakistan to reach out vulnerable Afghan Refugees and Host Community for their welfare and timely support.

The Commissioner Headquarters also praised the efforts of the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees, KP for coming up with innovative and solution based approaches in Refugee management.

Marion Pfennigs in her remarks lauded the role played by both the government as well as the people of Pakistan for their exemplary hospitality, which has entered its fifth decade. Pfennigs further reiterated German governments support for this global cause, enabling the government of Pakistan to effectively manage this huge caseload.

The Commissioner Afghan Refugees, in his remarks appreciated the assistance of the German Government and GIZ for extending support to facilitate the Afghan Refugees as well as Hosting Community.

He highlighted the need for continued future partnership to help overcome basic concerns faced by Afghan refugees and Hosting Community in the province.

Later, the dignitaries gave away "Training Completion Certificates" to the twenty employees of CAR KP who were imparted capacity building training during the first batch of "Capacity building Training Program" by GmbH (GIZ).

