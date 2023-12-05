HESCO Chief heard problems of consumers on Facebook live session

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Bashir Ahmed heard the electricity-related problems and complaints of the consumers through an online live session on Facebook and issued instructions to resolve them

The HESCO spokesperson said on Tuesday that, consumers informed him about their complaints and problems related to electricity in an online session which was held from 10 am to 12 pm (two hours). A total of 27 complaints were heard during the Facebook live session, including 2 complaints regarding electricity bills and the rest regarding load shedding.

The HESCO chief explained that power outages occur based on the ratio of losses and recovery, which is continuously monitored. Whenever there's maintenance or developmental work on a feeder causing an electricity cut, relief is provided on the next schedule for that feeder, he added.

The consumers emphasized the need for more such live sessions to better address their issues. They highlighted that such interactions could greatly aid in hearing and resolving consumer problems. On this occasion, Muhammad Ali from PMDU , PSO Fahimullah Memon, and Incharge Public Relations Muhammad Sadiq Kubbar were also present.