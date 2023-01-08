HESCO to provide employment to 20000 youth of Hazara region: Sardar Shahjahan

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sardar Shahjahan Yousuf Sunday said that Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESCO) will not only resolve the electricity problems but also provide job opportunities to more than 20000 youth of the region. He expressed these views while addressing all parties conference at Balakot.

The SAPM further said that Hazara division is playing its role in the provision of electricity to the country as most of the major dams are situated here and at present, three new dams are under construction in Tehsil Balakot alone which would provide a huge amount of clean energy to the national grid after completion.

Shahjahan Yousuf while talking about the issues of Tehsil Balakot including New Balakot city and property acquired for dams, Suki Kinari Dam affectees said that the recommendations of the all-parties conference would be sent to the Federal government and would get help to resolve them.

He said that he will raise his voice on the issues of Tehsil Balakot on every forum, the advisor also showed his concern over the delay on the New Balakot city project and said that from last provincial government of KPK did not complete this much-needed project despite the clear orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

On the occasion former Tehsil Nazim Balakot Junaid Qasim, Qazi Khaleel Ahmed, former MPA Zia ur Rehman and member local bodies also addressed the conference and demanded to provide payments against the land acquired for dams according to market and provision of employment to the youth of the area.