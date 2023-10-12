Open Menu

HESCO Urged To Provide Relief To Residents Regarding Electricity Supply

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 08:16 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Pakistan People’s Party leader and famous builder Chaudhry Nizam uddin Arain have appealed to HESCO Management to provide relief to residents of Hyderabad regarding Electricity supply so that their miseries could be mitigated.

In a statement here on Thursday, Chaudhry Nizam Arain said that thousands of consumers were facing problems due to prolonged load shedding, detection bills and non-repairing of transformers.

He said that if any transformer stops working in populated areas neither it was being repaired for many days nor an alternate power supply was being ensured which affects business activities badly.

He said that aggrieved consumers get their transformers repaired on self help basis but it damages after a few days.

Arain said that scores of power looms factories located in Phuleli, Pretabad, Noorani Basti, Gao Shala and Liaquat colony going into major financial loss due to electricity breakdown.

He said that people who were already facing inflation and purchase power were also diminishing. He appealed to the Caretaker Federal energy Minister and high-ups to take notice of this situation and ensure the provision of electricity to the masses.

