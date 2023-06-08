UrduPoint.com

HF Joins Hands With KP's Board Of Investment To Promote Employment Opportunities

The Hashoo Foundation on Thursday joined hands with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) amid carrying forward the vision of sustainable development of communities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to promote employment opportunities for the local masses.

In that regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Mati Ullah Khan, CEO of KPBOIT, Secretary IC&TE KP, and Country Director Hashoo Foundation Ayesha Khan to ensure their common goal of socio-economic development of KP.

Ayesha Khan shared that this partnership was aimed to enable people to become resilient through customised training, job placements and entrepreneurship promotion with the Hashoo ETHIC program.

She said that HF is committed to carrying forward its values in synergy with KP-BOIT to facilitate skilled trainees for job placements, apprenticeships, and hands-on training thus ensuring their economic mobility and financial independence.

Mati Ullah Khan, CEO of KPBOIT / Secretary IC&TE KP appreciated this partnership and said KP-BIOT looks forward to working with HF and effectively acting as a bridge to mobilize economic opportunities for the people of KP.

Career aspiring youth will be engaged so that they can optimally utilize all resources to sustainably enhance local economic growth.

