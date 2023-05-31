(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :As a part of their efforts to deal with the situation in Pakistan's scenario and come up with an effective strategy, Hashoo Foundation (HF) together with the government on Wednesday organized an exclusive and innovative Round Table Dialogue as the first of a series of a pilot initiative demonstrating the Pakistani resilience and wisdom in seeking insights from the international intellectual capital available in Islamabad.

Hashoo Foundation is a knowledge based and nonpartisan not-for-profit organization with the mission to leverage knowledge as capital to help bring about socio-economic uplift, a news release said.

The Round Table Dialogue invited a select group of committed people from Ambassadors to business leaders to Academicians to give input towards trade and economic recovery solutions under the current context.

The event resonated with positive discussions and resulted in a wide range of practical opportunities for economic growth with a special focus on the themes of economic policies in times of uncertainty, small industries and value addition in the Pakistan context, technology transfer for economic growth, and suitable fiscal strategies for sustainable development. Experts of the field also discussed how trade can facilitate economic recovery and social development.

Such situations of recessions and uncertainties result in inequitable economic growth, but economic activities do not come to a halt rather they adapt to the context and the risk is that they are concentrated in small groups.

As knowledge leaders and global partners, all stakeholders of the global polity often engage to facilitate how best nonpartisan SDGs actors in both private and public sectors can continue with their services to consumers or citizens in such situations.

Country Director, Hashoo Foundation, Ayesha Khan welcomed the participants and shared that HF since the last 7 years, has focused on using knowledge or intellectual capital to produce actionable input for the betterment of individuals and communities.

The Foundation's motto has always been "Together we make a difference" hence the collective wisdom from today's session will help us find new and unique problem-solving ideas for technological and innovative approaches towards sustainable economic growth.

She emphasized the need to strengthen institutions and our development strategies to post-pandemic and Climate Change emergency realities emphasizing innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Director General, International Islamic University Prof. Dr. M. Zia Ul Haq joined the round table discussion as the guest speaker. He thanked Hashoo Foundation on bringing up this very important issue and working towards finding solutions. He highlighted the role of academia and researchers in working together with all stakeholders towards formulating a strategy for economic growth. He stressed on the need for an innovative, reform-based strategy for sustained economic growth acceleration in Pakistan.

Stakeholders from around the world as well as the public and private sector appreciated the initiative and actively participated in the process of supporting home-led solutions for socio-economic development.