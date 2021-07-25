Hides stored in housing areas creating problems for residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The residents on Sunday urged the district administration to relocate makeshift animal hides godowns from housing areas as they were polluting the environment.

Various organizations and businessmen collect hides of sacrificed animals and store them at different sites in the city areas including Jamia Masjid road, Pir Choha chowk, Ratta Amral, Ghaznavi road and most congested areas of the city which are a potential threat for the outbreak of several diseases including dengue and anthrax.

Talking to APP, Saeed Khan, a resident of Pir Choha said the hides were stored in godowns for several months, polluting the entire environment and were a hurdle in smooth traffic flow.

He said," it creates difficulties for the residents to move in the area without a mask." Another resident Sh Rasheed of Jamia Masjid road urged the government to relocate the makeshift godowns from residential areas, expressing the hope that district administration would take the required steps in this regard.

