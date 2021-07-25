UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hides Stored In Housing Areas Creating Problems For Residents

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Hides stored in housing areas creating problems for residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The residents on Sunday urged the district administration to relocate makeshift animal hides godowns from housing areas as they were polluting the environment.

Various organizations and businessmen collect hides of sacrificed animals and store them at different sites in the city areas including Jamia Masjid road, Pir Choha chowk, Ratta Amral, Ghaznavi road and most congested areas of the city which are a potential threat for the outbreak of several diseases including dengue and anthrax.

Talking to APP, Saeed Khan, a resident of Pir Choha said the hides were stored in godowns for several months, polluting the entire environment and were a hurdle in smooth traffic flow.

He said," it creates difficulties for the residents to move in the area without a mask." Another resident Sh Rasheed of Jamia Masjid road urged the government to relocate the makeshift godowns from residential areas, expressing the hope that district administration would take the required steps in this regard.

/395

Related Topics

Dengue Road Traffic Sunday Mosque From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Guinean President receives General Inspector of UA ..

10 minutes ago

UAE delegation visits Saudi Arabia to strengthen a ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai Police handle 42K calls during Eid Al Adha h ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai saw 6,388 sales transactions worth AED14.79 ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 2,819 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deat ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 24,072 new COVID-19 cases, 779 rela ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.