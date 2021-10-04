UrduPoint.com

High-level Cell Set Up To Probe Citizens Named In Pandora Papers: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

High-level cell set up to probe citizens named in Pandora Papers: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a high-level team, under PM's Inspection Commission to investigate all those citizens named in the Pandora Papers.

He announced the development in a series of tweets in which he also mentioned the function of the investigation cell.

The minister said, the cell would seek an explanation from all those citizens who were named in the Pandora papers to publicize the facts.

"It is very unfortunate that Names of some major media houses' owners have also been included in the Pandora Leaks while allegations of money laundering have also been leveled against some of them. Therefore, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is going to launch a transparent investigation in this regard, while the PEMRA (Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority) is being asked to seek explanation (from them)," he tweeted.

