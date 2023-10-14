Open Menu

High Level Delegation Of Islamic Emirate Of Afghanistan Visit Agri University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2023 | 07:41 PM

High level delegation of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan visit Agri University

A high-level delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, headed by the Director of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Nazar Muhammad Irfan, visited the University of Agriculture, Peshawar, where they met with the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) A high-level delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, headed by the Director of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Nazar Muhammad Irfan, visited the University of Agriculture, Peshawar, where they met with the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht.

The delegation consisted of Vice Chancellor of Afghanistan International Islamic University Dr. Rafiullah Ata, Dean Faculty of Engineering Dr. Abdul Hai Rewan, and Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr. Nisar Ahmad Zahid.

On this occasion, Registrar of Agricultural University Peshawar, Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, and representative of the Higher Education Commission, Jahanzeb Khan, were also present.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht, while giving a briefing on the ongoing curricular and co-curricular and other activities in the university, welcomed the delegation and said that all facilities have been provided to the Afghan students studying at the University of Agriculture Peshawar, graduates from the University of Agriculture Peshawar. Afghan students are serving in various fields in Afghanistan, which is a matter of pride not only for Afghanistan but also for Pakistan and Agricultural University Peshawar.

He further said that Agricultural University Peshawar will provide support in teaching, research, and technical matters in agricultural education in Afghanistan.

He said that the religion, culture, etc. of the two Islamic brother countries are common. The Director of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, Dr. Nazr Muhammad Irfan, thanked the Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr.

Jehan Bakht, for his welcome and hospitality and said that we send our students to Pakistan to acquire knowledge; the quality of the universities here is very high.

“We do not feel alienated in Pakistan. Agriculture University Peshawar should increase the admission quota of our students and provide facilities in the visa process for our students coming on scholarships. Afghanistan students are much happier in Pakistan than in other countries. Vice Chancellor of Afghan International Islamic University Dr. Rafiullah Atta, while giving a briefing, said that we need agricultural teachers and experts from Pakistan at the Agricultural University of Afghanistan. Agricultural University Peshawar should provide us with cooperation.

Apart from this, there is a need for faculty exchange, joint research, thesis supervision, training, conferences, and the use of laboratories and journals. Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht presented the shields to the Director of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, Dr. Nazar Mohammad Irfan, and the representative of the Higher Education Commission, Jahanzeb Khan.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht also thanked Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed for playing a key role in ensuring maximum assistance and technical assistance from Pakistani universities to the universities of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

He reiterated that the University of Agriculture Peshawar will always stand side by side with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan on these occasions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Exchange Education Agriculture Mohammad Irfan Mukhtar Ahmed Jahanzeb Khan Visa HEC International Islamic University All From

Recent Stories

Girl, her 'paramour' killed

Girl, her 'paramour' killed

50 seconds ago
 Awareness walk on World Standards Day held

Awareness walk on World Standards Day held

51 seconds ago
 PM to attend Belt and Road Forum in China on Oct 1 ..

PM to attend Belt and Road Forum in China on Oct 17-18

53 seconds ago
 Holy Prophet’s life an example to follow for hum ..

Holy Prophet’s life an example to follow for humanity

54 seconds ago
 Al Jazira secures first place, Baniyas Takes runne ..

Al Jazira secures first place, Baniyas Takes runner-up on second day of Challeng ..

10 minutes ago
 P&D chairman visits under-construction projects

P&D chairman visits under-construction projects

8 minutes ago
PHA to set up floral shops, nursery in Lahore, oth ..

PHA to set up floral shops, nursery in Lahore, other cities

8 minutes ago
 Spurious fennel factory sealed

Spurious fennel factory sealed

8 minutes ago
 Information Minister Solangi calls on CM Punjab

Information Minister Solangi calls on CM Punjab

8 minutes ago
 Rural women can be empowered through education: CM

Rural women can be empowered through education: CM

13 minutes ago
 'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival from Oct 28

'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival from Oct 28

13 minutes ago
 Governor visits SMC, urges doctors to serve humani ..

Governor visits SMC, urges doctors to serve humanity with love, dedication, comp ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan