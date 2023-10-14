High level delegation of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan visit Agri University

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) A high-level delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, headed by the Director of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Nazar Muhammad Irfan, visited the University of Agriculture, Peshawar, where they met with the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht.

The delegation consisted of Vice Chancellor of Afghanistan International Islamic University Dr. Rafiullah Ata, Dean Faculty of Engineering Dr. Abdul Hai Rewan, and Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr. Nisar Ahmad Zahid.

On this occasion, Registrar of Agricultural University Peshawar, Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, and representative of the Higher Education Commission, Jahanzeb Khan, were also present.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht, while giving a briefing on the ongoing curricular and co-curricular and other activities in the university, welcomed the delegation and said that all facilities have been provided to the Afghan students studying at the University of Agriculture Peshawar, graduates from the University of Agriculture Peshawar. Afghan students are serving in various fields in Afghanistan, which is a matter of pride not only for Afghanistan but also for Pakistan and Agricultural University Peshawar.

He further said that Agricultural University Peshawar will provide support in teaching, research, and technical matters in agricultural education in Afghanistan.

He said that the religion, culture, etc. of the two Islamic brother countries are common. The Director of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, Dr. Nazr Muhammad Irfan, thanked the Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr.

Jehan Bakht, for his welcome and hospitality and said that we send our students to Pakistan to acquire knowledge; the quality of the universities here is very high.

“We do not feel alienated in Pakistan. Agriculture University Peshawar should increase the admission quota of our students and provide facilities in the visa process for our students coming on scholarships. Afghanistan students are much happier in Pakistan than in other countries. Vice Chancellor of Afghan International Islamic University Dr. Rafiullah Atta, while giving a briefing, said that we need agricultural teachers and experts from Pakistan at the Agricultural University of Afghanistan. Agricultural University Peshawar should provide us with cooperation.

Apart from this, there is a need for faculty exchange, joint research, thesis supervision, training, conferences, and the use of laboratories and journals. Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht presented the shields to the Director of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, Dr. Nazar Mohammad Irfan, and the representative of the Higher Education Commission, Jahanzeb Khan.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht also thanked Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed for playing a key role in ensuring maximum assistance and technical assistance from Pakistani universities to the universities of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

He reiterated that the University of Agriculture Peshawar will always stand side by side with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan on these occasions.