- Home
- Pakistan
- High-level monitoring teams conducting surprise inspection of hajj arrangements: Director
High-level Monitoring Teams Conducting Surprise Inspection Of Hajj Arrangements: Director
Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Director Pakistan Hajj Mission, Zia-ur-Rehman Khan Friday said that high-level teams for the government scheme are monitoring the Hajj arrangements in Madinah to ensure the provision of facilities including accommodation, transportation, food, healthcare, and other logistical arrangements.
Talking to a Private news channel, he thanked the dedicated ministry staff for working round the clock, adding that complaints regarding luggage and other issues raised by intending pilgrims have been successfully resolved.
The Pakistani government with the help of the Saudi administration had made remarkable arrangements and provided every possible facility to intending pilgrims, he said adding that due to the previous government’s immature policies, the hajj rate was high however, this year's cost was low as compared to the last year.
He further mentioned that the Main Control Office in Madinah is diligently overseeing operations and the influx of hajj flights will continue.
He said that the main objective of the ministry is to improve arrangements in light of feedback received from the stakeholders, adding that the government had also introduced a comprehensive and affordable hajj package to hujjaj this year.
He said, “Our Primary goal is to ensure that pilgrims can focus on their spiritual journey without any distractions or difficulties". He said that the government would continue to assist Hajj organizers and any such initiatives that would benefit pilgrims and religious tourists.
He stated that the pilgrims in Makkah had also expressed their satisfaction with the arrangements of the government.
The director further said that every citizen should show maturity while using social media platforms and be sensible citizens while performing hajj. He said that people who are performing hajj should pray for the lasting peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and also for the people of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails
PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears
SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges
Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Woman undergoes surgery after social media post activates health officials6 minutes ago
-
Seminar apprises women on Islamic banking6 minutes ago
-
NA passes motion to authorize speaker to nominate members for Standing Committees6 minutes ago
-
KP Governor, Turkish Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation16 minutes ago
-
Education ministry to ensure provision of clean drinking water in ICT schools16 minutes ago
-
DC orders strict anti-dengue measure16 minutes ago
-
Finance and Planning committee HU sanctions 82 million rupees for Battagram sub campus16 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails16 minutes ago
-
345 cops promoted as head constable26 minutes ago
-
Man killed over property dispute26 minutes ago
-
Education ministry announces to change ICT school timing26 minutes ago
-
Official of heath dept arrested for taking bribe46 minutes ago