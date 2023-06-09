Historic budget: KP labourers, EOBI pensioners welcome increase of minimum wage, pensions

The labourers and general workers here on Friday welcomed an increase of minimum wage to Rs32,000 in the federal budget 2023-24

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The labourers and general workers here on Friday welcomed an increase of minimum wage to Rs32,000 in the Federal budget 2023-24.

Amjad Khan, a Bricklin labourer in Peshawar hailed the increase in minimum wage proposal by Rs32,000 announced by the federal government in the budget.

Talking to APP, he said it was the long demand that was fulfilled by the present government.

Irshad Khan, a contractor of house construction also welcomed the increase in minimum wage and termed it historic.

Meanwhile, an increase of minimum pension to Rs12,000 while EOBI pension to Rs10,000 was also welcomed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The government has also increased the salaries of its employees by up to 35% and pension by 17.5% for the next fiscal year.

Increase in salaries of employees of grades 1-16 by 35% while 30% for those above grade 17 were also announced.

The Pay and Pension Commission had recommended the government consider a 100% increase in medical and conveyance allowances for government employees along with a 10% increase in adhoc allowances.

The government announced to payment the debts of widows up to Rs1 million through House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC) while the deposit limit in national savings accounts for martyrs is being increased from Rs 5 million to Rs7.5 million.

The limit for Behbud Savings Certificate has also been increased from Rs 5 million to Rs 7.5 million.

Similarly, the government also announced the enhancement of the allocation of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to Rs450 billion.

An Rs25 billion targeted subsidy programme is being proposed to provide daily-use items through Utility Stores Corporation to the people.

It was announced that health insurance cards will be issued to working journalists.