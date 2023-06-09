UrduPoint.com

Historic Budget: KP Labourers, EOBI Pensioners Welcome Increase Of Minimum Wage, Pensions

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Historic budget: KP labourers, EOBI pensioners welcome increase of minimum wage, pensions

The labourers and general workers here on Friday welcomed an increase of minimum wage to Rs32,000 in the federal budget 2023-24

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The labourers and general workers here on Friday welcomed an increase of minimum wage to Rs32,000 in the Federal budget 2023-24.

Amjad Khan, a Bricklin labourer in Peshawar hailed the increase in minimum wage proposal by Rs32,000 announced by the federal government in the budget.

Talking to APP, he said it was the long demand that was fulfilled by the present government.

Irshad Khan, a contractor of house construction also welcomed the increase in minimum wage and termed it historic.

Meanwhile, an increase of minimum pension to Rs12,000 while EOBI pension to Rs10,000 was also welcomed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The government has also increased the salaries of its employees by up to 35% and pension by 17.5% for the next fiscal year.

Increase in salaries of employees of grades 1-16 by 35% while 30% for those above grade 17 were also announced.

The Pay and Pension Commission had recommended the government consider a 100% increase in medical and conveyance allowances for government employees along with a 10% increase in adhoc allowances.

The government announced to payment the debts of widows up to Rs1 million through House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC) while the deposit limit in national savings accounts for martyrs is being increased from Rs 5 million to Rs7.5 million.

The limit for Behbud Savings Certificate has also been increased from Rs 5 million to Rs 7.5 million.

Similarly, the government also announced the enhancement of the allocation of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to Rs450 billion.

An Rs25 billion targeted subsidy programme is being proposed to provide daily-use items through Utility Stores Corporation to the people.

It was announced that health insurance cards will be issued to working journalists.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Budget From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tour kicks off in R ..

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tour kicks off in Rio de Janeiro

11 minutes ago
 Sahibzada Shabir pays tribute to Ishaq Dar for pre ..

Sahibzada Shabir pays tribute to Ishaq Dar for presenting poor friendly budget

7 minutes ago
 Iftikhar Malik terms federal budget 2023-24 as bal ..

Iftikhar Malik terms federal budget 2023-24 as balanced, export-oriented

7 minutes ago
 Almost Half of Children in Sudan Facing Hunger Due ..

Almost Half of Children in Sudan Facing Hunger Due to Conflict - NGO

4 minutes ago
 OICCI Secretary General commends positive steps fo ..

OICCI Secretary General commends positive steps for IT, Agri sectors in budget

4 minutes ago
 Regional Head Sukkur of Federal Ombudsman listens ..

Regional Head Sukkur of Federal Ombudsman listens complaints against SPECO, SSGC ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.