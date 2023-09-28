Open Menu

Holy Prophet (PBUH) Perfect Model To Be Emulated For Success In Both Worlds: NA Speaker

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 28, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Holy Prophet (PBUH) perfect model to be emulated for success in both worlds: NA speaker

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the perfect model to be emulated for success in both worlds.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the perfect model to be emulated for success in both worlds.

In a message on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), he said that the teachings and practices outlined by the last Prophet (PBUH) have been a true beacon of light for the humanity.

He said, “It is the Holy Prophet (PBUH)'s perfect teachings and practical model which guide the Muslim Ummah in all spheres of life and also guide them to overcome socio economic challenges.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) has been a torch bearer to whole mankind.

He emphasized that every human society can achieve goals of progress and prosperity by implementing teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said, “Tolerance and forbearance practiced and taught by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) are essential to create pluralistic society.”

He expressed that Pakistani society needs practical implementation of teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) for harmony and national unity.

The Speaker said that Muslim Ummah is facing a serious challenge of Islamophobia. Every Muslim must practically follow and highlight true message of islam in order to tackle this challenge.

He stressed youth to keep themselves abreast to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and practically follow these teachings in their lives.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Guide Progress Muslim All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Surrey win English County Championship

Surrey win English County Championship

5 minutes ago
 Squads confirmed for ICC CWC 2023

Squads confirmed for ICC CWC 2023

5 minutes ago
 Vision loss incidents: Court remands 5 suspects in ..

Vision loss incidents: Court remands 5 suspects in police custody

5 minutes ago
 Senate body expresses concerns about sale data on ..

Senate body expresses concerns about sale data on dark web

5 minutes ago
 'Harry Potter' actor Michael Gambon dies aged 82

'Harry Potter' actor Michael Gambon dies aged 82

5 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai launches Emirati ‘Capture The Flag ..

Digital Dubai launches Emirati ‘Capture The Flag’ Challenge to uncover web a ..

10 minutes ago
Senate body expresses concerns about sale data on ..

Senate body expresses concerns about sale data on dark web

13 minutes ago
 HF arranges blood donation camp at Abasyn universi ..

HF arranges blood donation camp at Abasyn university

13 minutes ago
 DC for zero tolerance against individuals disrespe ..

DC for zero tolerance against individuals disrespecting holy Prophet

13 minutes ago
 Launch of generation unlimited policy research cha ..

Launch of generation unlimited policy research challenge: Empowering Youth to sh ..

26 minutes ago
 AJK to announce mega development package for Poonc ..

AJK to announce mega development package for Poonch Division soon: Anwaar Ul Haq

35 minutes ago
 Biden to blast 'dangerous' Trump in 2024 democracy ..

Biden to blast 'dangerous' Trump in 2024 democracy speech

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan