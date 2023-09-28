Holy Prophet (PBUH) perfect model to be emulated for success in both worlds: NA speaker

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the perfect model to be emulated for success in both worlds.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the perfect model to be emulated for success in both worlds.

In a message on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), he said that the teachings and practices outlined by the last Prophet (PBUH) have been a true beacon of light for the humanity.

He said, “It is the Holy Prophet (PBUH)'s perfect teachings and practical model which guide the Muslim Ummah in all spheres of life and also guide them to overcome socio economic challenges.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) has been a torch bearer to whole mankind.

He emphasized that every human society can achieve goals of progress and prosperity by implementing teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said, “Tolerance and forbearance practiced and taught by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) are essential to create pluralistic society.”

He expressed that Pakistani society needs practical implementation of teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) for harmony and national unity.

The Speaker said that Muslim Ummah is facing a serious challenge of Islamophobia. Every Muslim must practically follow and highlight true message of islam in order to tackle this challenge.

He stressed youth to keep themselves abreast to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and practically follow these teachings in their lives.