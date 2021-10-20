UrduPoint.com

Holy Prophet's Life A Source Of National Unity: Bangash

Wed 20th October 2021 | 08:49 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government Spokesman Kamran Bangash Wednesday said the personality and life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was a source of our national unity and by adopting His teaching, we could restore the past glory of Muslim Ummah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government Spokesman Kamran Bangash Wednesday said the personality and life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was a source of our national unity and by adopting His teaching, we could restore the past glory of Muslim Ummah.

Addressing a "Youth Ulema Summit" held here at Jamia Ashrafia in connection with 12th Rabiul Awal, he said the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to unite the nation at one platform and project a good image of Pakistan at international level.

He said Holy Prophet (PBUH) and islam attach priority to human rights which is adopted by the West but overlooked by Muslims.

"We being a nation have to dispel the impression that Islam is being followed by non Muslims in West and in East there are only Muslims and not Islam." He appreciated Auqaf Department and Jamia Ashrafia on successful arrangement of Youth Ulema Conference wherein renowned Ulema from across the province participated.

He said the KP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan is taking pragmatic measures to promote interfaith harmony and curb sectarianism in the society.

Highlighting the government's measures for mosques and Madrassas, Bangash said the provincial government increased the budget of the Auqaf Department from Rs250 million to Rs5 billion and allocated Rs1 billion for renovation and rehabilitation of mosques and Madrassas.

Similarly, thousands of mosques are converted to solar power so that devotees can offer five times' prayers without inconvenience in case of power outage, he said adding stipend is awarded to Khateebs and Rs 750 million scholarships were offered to seminary students.

