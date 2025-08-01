Open Menu

Home Ownership Documents Distributed Among Flood Affectees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2025 | 07:15 PM

Home ownership documents distributed among flood affectees

A ceremony was held at Government High School Darkhan, District Shikarpur to distribute ownership documents of homes built under the Sindh Abad Scheme to affected families on Friday. Chairman District Council, Sardar Zulfikar Ali Khan and Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur, Shakeel Ahmed Abro, attended the event

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) A ceremony was held at Government High school Darkhan, District Shikarpur to distribute ownership documents of homes built under the Sindh Abad Scheme to affected families on Friday. Chairman District Council, Sardar Zulfikar Ali Khan and Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur, Shakeel Ahmed Abro, attended the event.

The Deputy Commissioner handed over ownership documents of the newly constructed homes to the beneficiaries. The event aimed to empower affected families by providing them with secure housing and property rights.

Recent Stories

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

46 minutes ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

1 hour ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

4 hours ago
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

11 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

13 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

14 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

14 hours ago
 27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

14 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan