Home Ownership Documents Distributed Among Flood Affectees
Published August 01, 2025
A ceremony was held at Government High School Darkhan, District Shikarpur to distribute ownership documents of homes built under the Sindh Abad Scheme to affected families on Friday. Chairman District Council, Sardar Zulfikar Ali Khan and Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur, Shakeel Ahmed Abro, attended the event
The Deputy Commissioner handed over ownership documents of the newly constructed homes to the beneficiaries. The event aimed to empower affected families by providing them with secure housing and property rights.
