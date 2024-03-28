Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant

Hoopo Inc., Canada, has declared the installation of a solar Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant to provide purified water to students of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, and to assist the residents of over 10 villages and towns, including Tandojam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Hoopo Inc., Canada, has declared the installation of a solar Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant to provide purified water to students of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, and to assist the residents of over 10 villages and towns, including Tandojam.

Actions are underway to establish carbon-neutral villages in Pakistan through educational and training programs, as outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, and Naseer Sheikh from Hoopo Inc., Canada. Additionally, community service initiatives during Ramazan Kareem include iftar programs and providing clean water access through the installation of RO plants.

Dr. Abdul Waheed Solangi, the Focal Person for Hoopo, Canada, along with his team, in collaboration with SAU, are coordinating iftar programs at boys' and girls' hostels and various locations in Tandojam, benefiting over 300 students, staff, faculty members, and citizens from different villages.

Following the recommendation of Prof. Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Dean of the Faculty of Crop Protection, and Dr. Abdul Waheed Solangi, Focal Person, Mr. Naseer Qureshi, President of Hoopo, has announced the installation of a solar-powered RO plant at the faculty premises, which was approved by Firaaz Azeez, Director of Humanity.

Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro and Dr. Abdul Waheed underscored that this initiative not only meets the fundamental requirements of students but also fosters the amalgamation of educational resources with rural development, in harmony with the joint endeavors between Hoopo Canada, Humaniti, and Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam.