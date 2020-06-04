Hospital Pharmacy Gutted In Shiekupura
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:24 PM
A fire broke out in the pharmacy of District headquarter hospital (DHQ) here early Thursday due to short circuit,said hospital sources
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :A fire broke out in the pharmacy of District headquarter hospital (DHQ) here early Thursday due to short circuit,said hospital sources.
On receiving information fire fighters of Rescue 1122 reached the site and were busy trying to controlthe fire.