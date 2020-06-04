Hospital pharmacy gutted in Shiekupura

A fire broke out in the pharmacy of District headquarter hospital (DHQ) here early Thursday due to short circuit,said hospital sources

On receiving information fire fighters of Rescue 1122 reached the site and were busy trying to controlthe fire.