Hospital Pharmacy Gutted In Shiekupura

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:24 PM

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :A fire broke out in the pharmacy of District headquarter hospital (DHQ) here early Thursday due to short circuit,said hospital sources.

On receiving information fire fighters of Rescue 1122 reached the site and were busy trying to controlthe fire.

More Stories From Pakistan

