Hot & dry weather forecast for Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) The local MET office on Thursday forecast hot and dry weather across the Sukkur division.

According to official, the temperature would increase to 42 Centigrade on Friday which would make the weather hot.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature 40 centigrade was recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry and hot weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.