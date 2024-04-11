Hot & Dry Weather Forecast For Sukkur Division
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) The local MET office on Thursday forecast hot and dry weather across the Sukkur division.
According to official, the temperature would increase to 42 Centigrade on Friday which would make the weather hot.
Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature 40 centigrade was recorded during the last 24 hours.
The dry and hot weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Interior Minister calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Lahore visits Children Hospital23 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif33 minutes ago
-
Famous Punjabi movies lyricist Waris Ludhianvi remembered on birth anniversary43 minutes ago
-
Four killed, ten others injured in road mishap53 minutes ago
-
Two youngsters killed due to firing between two groups1 hour ago
-
Gilani congratulated for becoming Chairman, Senate1 hour ago
-
Doctors appreciated for serving ailing humanity on Eid1 hour ago
-
MWMC continues grand cleanliness operation on second day of Eid1 hour ago
-
Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa visits SOS Centre1 hour ago
-
Convener MQM-P expresses grief over loss of precious lives in Shah Noorani road accident1 hour ago
-
Sindh Rangers arrest alleged abductor, rescue 4-year old girl2 hours ago