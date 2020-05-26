Hot & dry weather to persist in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Hot and dry weather is expected to persist in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 44 & 27 centigrade respectively on Tuesday.

According to Meteorological department, on Wednesday, hot and dry weather is expected in mostparts of the province, while very hot in central and southern parts.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.