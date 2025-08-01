House In Askari Colony No 2 Catches Fire
Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) A house in Askari Colony No 2 caught fire following a gas leakage incident.
According to rescue spokesperson, the fire erupted when a switch was turned on, triggering an explosion.
Rescue 1122 responded swiftly and brought the fire under control.
The incident left five family members injured, including 38-year-old Ali Bajwa, his 32-year-old wife Shizza, and their children -- 6-year-old Zarar, 3-year-old Zahid, and 1-year-old Zuraish.
All the injured were given the first aid by Rescue 1122 before shifting them to the hospital for further treatment.
The fire also destroyed household items and caused partial damage to a neighboring house. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal led the firefighting operation.
