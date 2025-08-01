Open Menu

House In Askari Colony No 2 Catches Fire

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM

House in Askari Colony No 2 catches fire

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) A house in Askari Colony No 2 caught fire following a gas leakage incident.

According to rescue spokesperson, the fire erupted when a switch was turned on, triggering an explosion.

Rescue 1122 responded swiftly and brought the fire under control.

The incident left five family members injured, including 38-year-old Ali Bajwa, his 32-year-old wife Shizza, and their children -- 6-year-old Zarar, 3-year-old Zahid, and 1-year-old Zuraish.

All the injured were given the first aid by Rescue 1122 before shifting them to the hospital for further treatment.

The fire also destroyed household items and caused partial damage to a neighboring house. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal led the firefighting operation.

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

2 hours ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

3 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

16 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan