Housing dept decides to increase minorities' quota, widows in future residential schemes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Housing Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday decided to increase quota of minorities and widows from 0.5 percent to one percent in all future residential schemes.

The decision was taken in 26th Authority meeting of provincial housing department, chaired by provincial housing minister, Dr. Amjad Ali.

Among others, it was attended by Secretary Housing, Director General Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) and Local Government and concerned officials.

The meeting members discusses 13 agenda items and reviewed progress on decisions taken in previous meeting. They also decided allotment of land for establishing a paraplegic centre in Jalozai Housing Scheme and provision of all the needed facilities for physically challenged persons.

Participants also decided to conduct next draw of Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) through Punjab Information Technology and to contact provincial government for making arrangements to conduct draw within the province transparently.

The meeting also approved construction of regional facilitation centre and decided adopting modus operandi of PHA to invest public funds through banks.

They also approved issuing allotment letters of Jalozai Housing Scheme to consumers through facilitation centers.