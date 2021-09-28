UrduPoint.com

Housing Dept Decides To Increase Minorities' Quota, Widows In Future Residential Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 07:07 PM

Housing dept decides to increase minorities' quota, widows in future residential schemes

Housing Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday decided to increase quota of minorities and widows from 0.5 percent to one percent in all future residential schemes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Housing Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday decided to increase quota of minorities and widows from 0.5 percent to one percent in all future residential schemes.

The decision was taken in 26th Authority meeting of provincial housing department, chaired by provincial housing minister, Dr. Amjad Ali.

Among others, it was attended by Secretary Housing, Director General Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) and Local Government and concerned officials.

The meeting members discusses 13 agenda items and reviewed progress on decisions taken in previous meeting. They also decided allotment of land for establishing a paraplegic centre in Jalozai Housing Scheme and provision of all the needed facilities for physically challenged persons.

Participants also decided to conduct next draw of Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) through Punjab Information Technology and to contact provincial government for making arrangements to conduct draw within the province transparently.

The meeting also approved construction of regional facilitation centre and decided adopting modus operandi of PHA to invest public funds through banks.

They also approved issuing allotment letters of Jalozai Housing Scheme to consumers through facilitation centers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Punjab Progress Amjad Ali All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

ADDED expands electricity tariffs incentive progra ..

ADDED expands electricity tariffs incentive programme to include industrial SMEs

10 minutes ago
 US Treasury Funds to End October 18 if Congress Do ..

US Treasury Funds to End October 18 if Congress Does Not Raise Debt Limit - Lett ..

2 minutes ago
 PPP chief expresses heartfelt grief over death of ..

PPP chief expresses heartfelt grief over death of Wajid Shamsul

2 minutes ago
 Colombia army: ELN rebel commander dies of injurie ..

Colombia army: ELN rebel commander dies of injuries after strike

2 minutes ago
 Bale out of Wales World Cup qualifiers with hamstr ..

Bale out of Wales World Cup qualifiers with hamstring injury

2 minutes ago
 Over 800 million 5G connections in China by 2025

Over 800 million 5G connections in China by 2025

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.