HRH The Crown Prince Congratulates President Of Kenya On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2023 | 04:10 PM

HRH the Crown Prince congratulates President of Kenya on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

The Crown Prince wished Ruto continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Kenya steady progress and prosperity.

