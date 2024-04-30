Open Menu

Huge Wheat Cashe Cultivated In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Huge wheat cashe cultivated in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A huge cache of wheat crop was cultivated on 685,000 acres of land across the districts, according to staistics given by the agricultural department.

Favorable climate followed by timely rains resulted in good production delighted the growers hailed from the region.

Currently 80 percent harvesting has been completed quite in successful way, it was said.

Farmers including Arslan, Kabeer, Saleem, Riffat and others said they've been anticipating to receive good wages of the wheat crop from the provincial authority.

But, the overall response didn't come out to meet the expectations, they maintained.

Yesterday, the Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali held meeting with the farmers in connection with the wheat purchasing.

He assured them of the purchasing the crop very soon ine accordance with the government' policy.

