Open Menu

Human Traffickers Presented In Special Central Immigration Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Human traffickers presented in Special Central Immigration Court

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) A person involved in the human trafficking appeared before the Special Central Immigration Court Peshawar and the court referred the alleged accused Shahid to FIA on a two-day physical remand.

According to detail, one alleged accused involved in human trafficking and sending four persons to Europe through Iran, FIA spokesman said here Thursday.

The accused tried to deliver to Europe via Iran and Turkey and in the meantime the Iranian border authority arrested four citizens and deported them back to Pakistan, FIA spokesman said.

The alleged accused was detained on the information of Tehran link, FIA spokesman said.

The alleged accused took Rs. 1.2 million from the four victims, FIA spokesman said.

The accused’s brother Zeeshan will also be arrested soon, FIA spokesman said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Iran Europe Turkey Tehran Federal Investigation Agency Border From Million Court

Recent Stories

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

20 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

54 minutes ago
 Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ..

Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case

2 hours ago
 IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

5 hours ago
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

14 hours ago
 No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power ..

No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister

14 hours ago
 Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past c ..

Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts

14 hours ago
 Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo ca ..

Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp

14 hours ago
 Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per l ..

Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre

14 hours ago
 CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarizati ..

CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan