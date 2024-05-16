Human Traffickers Presented In Special Central Immigration Court
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) A person involved in the human trafficking appeared before the Special Central Immigration Court Peshawar and the court referred the alleged accused Shahid to FIA on a two-day physical remand.
According to detail, one alleged accused involved in human trafficking and sending four persons to Europe through Iran, FIA spokesman said here Thursday.
The accused tried to deliver to Europe via Iran and Turkey and in the meantime the Iranian border authority arrested four citizens and deported them back to Pakistan, FIA spokesman said.
The alleged accused was detained on the information of Tehran link, FIA spokesman said.
The alleged accused took Rs. 1.2 million from the four victims, FIA spokesman said.
The accused’s brother Zeeshan will also be arrested soon, FIA spokesman said.
