Hurriyat leader urges Kashmir diaspora to observe 'black day' on Oct 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori has urged the Kashmiri diaspora to observe black day on October 27 by holding protests in their host country to highlight Indian oppression against innocent people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori said India had forcibly enslaved Kashmiris by occupying a large part of Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, 1947.

He said the people of Kashmir were making an unprecedented history of sacrifices against the military occupation of India.

The Hurriyat leader said during the last 73 years, the Indian rulers had been holding sham elections in IIOJK and forming puppet regimes through their tools to give the impression to the world that Kashmir was happy with India.