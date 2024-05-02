Open Menu

Hyderabad Police Arrest Suspect After Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Hyderabad police arrest suspect after encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Hyderabad police have arrested a suspect in injured condition after an encounter.

According to a police spokesperson, during a patrol to prevent street crime near Unit Number 10, double road, an encounter occurred with suspected street criminals and during the exchange of fire, one suspect Atique Ahmed Rajput was arrested at the scene in injured condition, while his accomplice managed to flee.

Police recovered a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition and a motorcycle from the possession of the arrested suspect. The injured suspect was promptly shifted to the hospital for treatment. The police have started further investigation along with checking the criminal record of the suspect.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Road Hyderabad Criminals From

Recent Stories

TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extra ..

TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extravagant Vogue Night.

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India acc ..

Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..

2 hours ago
 PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: CO ..

PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS

2 hours ago
 Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise In ..

Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awar ..

Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence

2 hours ago
 vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Uni ..

Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

4 hours ago
 Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

17 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan