Hyderabad Police Arrest Suspect After Encounter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 03:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Hyderabad police have arrested a suspect in injured condition after an encounter.
According to a police spokesperson, during a patrol to prevent street crime near Unit Number 10, double road, an encounter occurred with suspected street criminals and during the exchange of fire, one suspect Atique Ahmed Rajput was arrested at the scene in injured condition, while his accomplice managed to flee.
Police recovered a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition and a motorcycle from the possession of the arrested suspect. The injured suspect was promptly shifted to the hospital for treatment. The police have started further investigation along with checking the criminal record of the suspect.
